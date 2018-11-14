Allstate Corp Purchases New Position in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,237,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,875,610,000 after buying an additional 604,634 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,997,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,657,493,000 after buying an additional 109,499 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,326,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $844,119,000 after buying an additional 108,535 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,045,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $789,299,000 after buying an additional 115,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,889,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $758,772,000 after buying an additional 114,785 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $163.15 and a 12-month high of $215.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a return on equity of 522.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Home Depot from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down from $215.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Home Depot from $218.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total transaction of $806,148.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,179 shares in the company, valued at $11,760,781.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,093.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

