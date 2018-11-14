Ally Financial (ALLY) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ally Financial have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company also possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its third-quarter 2018 results benefited from an increase in total net revenues and lower provisions, partly offset by higher expenses. The company’s initiatives to diversify revenue base will likely support profitability in the quarters ahead. Moreover, improving net interest margin (driven by higher interest rates and loan growth) will likely aid the top line. While mounting expenses and high debt levels remain major concerns for the company in the near term, its efficient capital deployment activities reflect a solid balance sheet position.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $25.56 on Monday. Ally Financial has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 20.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 34.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at about $794,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 13.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 47.4% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 152,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 49,057 shares during the period.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

