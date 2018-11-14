Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $140,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. 34.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,405.00 price objective (up from $1,240.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,301.81.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,036.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.16. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $980.64 and a 52-week high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,192.12, for a total value of $11,921,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,336.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,206.20, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,359 shares of company stock worth $76,841,496. 13.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

