Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,733,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,428,946,000 after buying an additional 269,848 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 134,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,938,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after buying an additional 17,925,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,249,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,682,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,740,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,840,000 after buying an additional 159,959 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 115,058.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,387,599 shares during the period. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target (up previously from $1,270.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,306.00 to $1,415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,333.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,047.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $984.00 and a one year high of $1,291.44. The stock has a market cap of $730.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

