Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) will report sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47 billion. Altice USA reported sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $9.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $9.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.76 billion to $9.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Altice USA to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of ATUS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.71. 5,743,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,220,287. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 885.50 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, SVP Victoria Mink sold 37,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $712,162.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Connolly sold 129,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $2,361,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Altice USA by 19.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Altice USA by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $2,510,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altice USA (ATUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.