Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)‘s stock had its “strong sell” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “In third-quarter 2018, Altra Industrial's earnings and sales surpassed the respective estimates by 8.5% and 1.1%. However, the company's shares have underperformed the industry, over the past three months. Also, over time, the company has been grappling with the adverse impacts of rising costs and expenses. We believe, if unchecked, higher costs and operating expenses will prove detrimental to the company's margins and profitability. Also, it looks relatively more leveraged than the industry. Moreover, given the company’s presence in a number of end-markets, a downturn in one or more of these markets may further affect operations. Also, Altra Industrial's lower cash ratio indicates its inability to pay off its short-term liabilities while a falling ratio seems to be worsening the situation.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Friday, July 20th. Sidoti upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

AIMC opened at $33.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.80.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $228.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.89 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 5.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Chairman Carl R. Christenson acquired 5,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,153.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,898,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

