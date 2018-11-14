Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) Short Interest Down 29.8% in October

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,372,925 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the October 15th total of 3,378,101 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,822,734 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Chairman Carl R. Christenson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.44 per share, with a total value of $157,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,153.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 138.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 33.8% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 18.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,478,000 after acquiring an additional 152,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70. The company has a market cap of $982.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $228.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.89 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

