Altria Group Inc (MO) Stake Lowered by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,046 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 36,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,143,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Altria Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $184,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Argus upped their price target on Altria Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.87.

NYSE MO opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

