Alvarion (ALVRQ) & Avaya (AVYA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Alvarion (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) and Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Alvarion and Avaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvarion N/A N/A N/A Avaya 104.03% 4,097.00% 46.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alvarion and Avaya, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvarion 0 0 0 0 N/A Avaya 0 2 2 0 2.50

Avaya has a consensus target price of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 79.89%. Given Avaya’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avaya is more favorable than Alvarion.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alvarion and Avaya’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvarion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avaya $3.27 billion 0.53 -$182.00 million N/A N/A

Alvarion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avaya.

Summary

Avaya beats Alvarion on 6 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alvarion

Alvarion Ltd. provides autonomous Wi-Fi network products worldwide. The company designs solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, and connected campuses and events. It offers BreezeACCESS, a wireless broadband access solution for license-exempt frequencies; BreezeMAX Extreme, a WiMAX 16e wireless broadband technology; BreezeNET, a point-to-point and point-to-multipoint networking solution for connecting buildings, campuses, industrial zones, and remote sites; and BreezeULTRA, a family of wireless broadband products that operate in the 4.95.9 GHz unlicensed frequency band. The company also provides WBS and WBSn, which are carrier-grade outdoor Wi-Fi base stations; WBSac, a carrier-grade Wi-Fi solution for buildings, workplaces, universities, schools, hospitals, hotels, and large stores; Arena Controller, a Wi-Fi cloud controller that acts as mediation device between the operator's control core and the Wi-Fi infrastructure; and Star Management Suite, a set of carrier-class tools, which support the wireless broadband life-cycle – from initial installation to full service provision, and ongoing maintenance and support activities. It serves carriers, local governments, and hospitality sectors. The company was formerly known as BreezeCOM Ltd. and changed its name to Alvarion Ltd. as result of merger with Floware Wireless Systems Ltd. in August 2001. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. Alvarion Ltd. is a subsidiary of SuperCom Ltd.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

