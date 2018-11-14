Amarin (AMRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $51.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $31.00. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 231.60% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We believe that beyond the topline of 25% reduction of MACE score, the robustness of the data is highlighted by the consistency across pre-specified analyses. A key secondary composite, namely 3-point MACE score (cardiovascular death, nonfatal myocardial infarction, or nonfatal stroke), which assesses the major CV events (and reflects the most important clinical relevance), showed an even higher reduction of risks at 26% compared to placebo. The clinical benefits as measured by the primary endpoint of MACE score and the key secondary 3-point MACE score are observed across subgroups (statistically significant in the vast majority of the subgroups), which speaks to the validity and robustness of the data.””

Get Amarin alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Amarin to $30.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amarin from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $15.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.52 and a beta of 0.70. Amarin has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.63 million. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 1,079,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $11,401,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,016,149 shares of company stock valued at $34,812,617. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.