American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT) CEO Purchases $508,118.16 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 13,002 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.08 per share, for a total transaction of $508,118.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.19.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $82.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAT. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,654,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,797,000 after buying an additional 365,588 shares in the last quarter. AEW Capital Management L P lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AEW Capital Management L P now owns 2,124,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,349,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,798,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,062,000 after buying an additional 35,460 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,739,000 after buying an additional 630,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 940,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,083,000 after buying an additional 76,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

