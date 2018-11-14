American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL) President Michael K. Simonte Buys 15,000 Shares

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) President Michael K. Simonte acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AXL opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.27). American Axle & Manufact. had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 372.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 91,567 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 11.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 974,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after buying an additional 23,522 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 23.1% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 181,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXL. ValuEngine raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Barclays set a $15.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

