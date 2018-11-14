American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Position in Store Capital Corp (STOR)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,489,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,832 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $41,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,616,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,287,000 after purchasing an additional 80,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,089,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,247,000 after purchasing an additional 642,883 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,923,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,349,000 after purchasing an additional 340,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,051,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,209,000 after purchasing an additional 435,959 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Store Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Store Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Store Capital in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

STOR opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. Store Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.07.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Store Capital had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 77.19%.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,084 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

