American Century Companies Inc. Has $39.73 Million Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.12% of Travelers Companies worth $39,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 630,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,162,000 after purchasing an additional 88,049 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.36.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 8,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 8,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $1,162,895.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,859.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $126.81 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $119.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.28. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

