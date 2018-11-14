American Century Companies Inc. Has $43.43 Million Stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,703,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 735,280 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.08% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L worth $43,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 37.1% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 18,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

AMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.55. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

