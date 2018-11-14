American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Eagle surpassed the industry year to date driven by robust comps trend and surprise history. Notably, comps improved for the 14th straight quarter in second-quarter fiscal 2018 backed by gains from strategic initiatives, and ability to boost market share through strong brands and compelling merchandise. Additionally, both digital and in-store businesses aided results. Further, the company delivered accelerated sales, continued sequential margin improvement and EPS growth in the fiscal second quarter. Both earnings and sales topped estimates, reflecting fifth sales beat in the last six quarters and third positive earnings surprise in last five quarters. Lower rent also aided gross margin growth. Further, the company’s omni-channel efforts along with accelerated Aerie brand growth bode well. However, high dependence on external suppliers and macroeconomic headwinds may dampen results. Stiff competition also poses threats.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AEO. Bank of America cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Wedbush cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of AEO opened at $21.25 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $964.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 16,993 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $422,615.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 75,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 439,677 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 209,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

