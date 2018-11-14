American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,815 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 34,681.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $3,949,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 122,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 33,153 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 924,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,144,000 after purchasing an additional 91,879 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $23,693,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Roger M. Perlmutter sold 225,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $16,969,094.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 366,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,623,939.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 25,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,833,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,279,104 shares of company stock worth $92,845,846 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

MRK opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $201.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

