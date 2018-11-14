American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (HOT.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.11.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOT.UN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.25 target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

TSE:HOT.UN traded down C$0.10 on Friday, hitting C$7.59. 212,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,815. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$7.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP is a Canada-based limited partnership company that invests in hotel real estate properties primarily in the United States. The principal business of the Company is to issue units and to acquire and hold shares of the American Hotel Income Properties REIT Inc (U.S.

