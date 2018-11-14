Amphenol Co. (APH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to announce sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the highest is $2.11 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $8.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 28.57%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other Amphenol news, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $716,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 4.3% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.8% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 13.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Amphenol by 6.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APH traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $87.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,483. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

