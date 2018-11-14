Analog Devices (ADI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Analog Devices is being impacted by competitive pressure across several markets. Also, significant weakness in the consumer is a headwind. However, the company continues to benefit from its strength across Industrial, Automotive and Communications markets. Further, the company is currently riding on positive contributions from Linear Technology acquisition. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. While Analog Devices’ investments are aimed at strengthening the product line and countering increasing competition, the policy of returning cash through dividends and share buybacks ensures investor loyalty. The company's leading market position, margin expansion initiatives and strong balance sheet are major positives”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADI. Nomura started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $85.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,245,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,750 shares of company stock worth $8,561,658 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,272,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,244,211,000 after purchasing an additional 240,811 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,047,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,576,249,000 after acquiring an additional 118,861 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,756,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,087,005,000 after acquiring an additional 180,025 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,175,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $880,133,000 after acquiring an additional 348,581 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,076,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

