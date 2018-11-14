Analysts Anticipate Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $621.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) to announce sales of $621.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $614.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $632.87 million. Hain Celestial Group posted sales of $775.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hain Celestial Group.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $560.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.12 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.67%. Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Buckingham Research set a $24.00 target price on Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at about $44,574,000. Darrell & King LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1,472.6% in the 3rd quarter. Darrell & King LLC now owns 1,226,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,899 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 3,862.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 738,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,035,000 after acquiring an additional 720,102 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,460,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,723,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,358,000 after acquiring an additional 545,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

