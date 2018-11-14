Analysts Anticipate Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $252.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) to post $252.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $263.20 million and the lowest is $239.00 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt posted sales of $260.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $536.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,243,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,706,000 after purchasing an additional 58,993 shares in the last quarter. WS Management Lllp raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 9,487,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,553,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,878,000 after purchasing an additional 441,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,150,000 after purchasing an additional 19,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HMHC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. 934,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,077. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

