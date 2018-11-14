Analysts Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (LII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $830.66 Million

Analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will post $830.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $808.00 million and the highest is $850.80 million. Lennox International reported sales of $891.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 474.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share.

LII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Lennox International from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lennox International from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.75.

LII stock opened at $219.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $177.36 and a twelve month high of $229.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $1,689,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,015,541. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 354.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 583.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

