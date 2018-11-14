Analysts Anticipate Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $830.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) to announce sales of $830.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primoris Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $830.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $831.60 million. Primoris Services posted sales of $579.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primoris Services will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Primoris Services.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $908.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.90 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Lee King sold 7,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $200,111.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,796.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 734,833 shares of company stock valued at $18,475,786 in the last ninety days. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Primoris Services by 161.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC grew its stake in Primoris Services by 19.1% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRIM stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 225,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,195. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $28.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

