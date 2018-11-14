Analysts Anticipate Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $217.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) will post $217.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spartan Motors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $223.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $211.00 million. Spartan Motors reported sales of $181.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spartan Motors will report full-year sales of $801.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $795.02 million to $806.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $904.45 million, with estimates ranging from $889.00 million to $931.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spartan Motors.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). Spartan Motors had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $226.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Spartan Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Spartan Motors from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Spartan Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spartan Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In other Spartan Motors news, CEO Daryl M. Adams acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $63,113.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,023.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $439,200. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPAR. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the second quarter worth $169,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the second quarter worth $187,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the second quarter worth $216,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 40.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the second quarter worth $253,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPAR traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.19. 307,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Spartan Motors has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $293.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Spartan Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

