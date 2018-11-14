Analysts Anticipate US Xpress Enterprises Inc (USX) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for US Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover US Xpress Enterprises.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $460.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 43.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. US Xpress Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NYSE:USX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 259,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,763. US Xpress Enterprises has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In other news, Director John C. Rickel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

