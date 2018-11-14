Analysts Anticipate Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) to announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Vipshop posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.73. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vipshop to $5.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Vipshop from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at about $4,431,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 141.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after buying an additional 450,899 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 199.8% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,248,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 832,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CQS Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at about $2,712,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIPS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.43. 2,412,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,738,653. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.71.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

