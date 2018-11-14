Analysts Expect Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.23 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) will post $149.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.00 million and the lowest is $147.90 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $491.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $490.70 million to $492.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $626.97 million, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $638.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $131.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.90 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a negative net margin of 7.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARLO shares. Guggenheim raised Arlo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital set a $39.00 price target on Arlo Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Cowen started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE:ARLO opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

