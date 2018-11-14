Analysts Expect Qiwi PLC (QIWI) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Qiwi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.22. Qiwi posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiwi will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Qiwi.

Get Qiwi alerts:

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Qiwi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $17.70 earnings per share. Qiwi’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Qiwi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Qiwi from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qiwi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of QIWI stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 68,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,474. Qiwi has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Qiwi by 94.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Qiwi by 11.7% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,556,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,262,000 after purchasing an additional 268,025 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Qiwi by 5.6% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 319,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Qiwi in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Qiwi by 9.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. 28.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qiwi (QIWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.