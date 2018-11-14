Analysts Expect Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.34. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. KeyCorp set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE RPT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.75. 260,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,146. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

About Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust

RAMCO Properties (NYSE:RPT) is a premier, national publicly-traded shopping center real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company's primary business is the ownership and management of high-quality shopping centers primarily located in the largest metropolitan markets in the United States.

