Analysts Expect RMR Group Inc (RMR) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) will announce $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RMR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. RMR Group posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RMR Group will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $5.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RMR Group.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. B. Riley set a $89.00 price target on shares of RMR Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of RMR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of RMR Group stock traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $71.51. The stock had a trading volume of 44,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,558. RMR Group has a 1 year low of $52.81 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 26th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in RMR Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RMR Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in RMR Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RMR Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RMR Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

