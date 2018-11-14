Analysts Expect TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $417.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) will announce sales of $417.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $415.80 million and the highest is $418.75 million. TTEC reported sales of $426.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. TTEC had a positive return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $364.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.49 million.

TTEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $27.96. 61,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,976. TTEC has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $42.30. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 5th. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 68.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 6.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 123.5% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 4,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments.

