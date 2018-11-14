Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cae Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (CAE)

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of CAE in a research report issued on Thursday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

CAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE:CAE opened at $18.45 on Monday. CAE has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. CAE had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $743.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in CAE by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,324,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of CAE by 11.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in shares of CAE by 4.7% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 120,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CAE by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 348,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CAE by 48.3% during the third quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 26,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

