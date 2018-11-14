Analysts Issue Forecasts for FMC Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (FMC)

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for FMC in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.00.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. FMC had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on FMC in a report on Friday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

NYSE:FMC opened at $81.24 on Monday. FMC has a 52-week low of $72.73 and a 52-week high of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60.

In other FMC news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne acquired 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.12 per share, with a total value of $101,018.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,631.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth about $116,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 307.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 221.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth about $139,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.