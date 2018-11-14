Analysts Issue Forecasts for SSR Mining Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $115.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. TheStreet raised SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SSR Mining by 18.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 851,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 132,690 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in SSR Mining by 53.3% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in SSR Mining by 281.6% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 66,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 49,220 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in SSR Mining by 2,013.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 22,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SSR Mining by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,835,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 23,725 shares during the period. 46.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; and the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

