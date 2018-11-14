Analysts Offer Predictions for Wright Medical Group NV’s FY2018 Earnings (WMGI)

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for Wright Medical Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Wright Medical Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WMGI. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Wright Medical Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wright Medical Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wright Medical Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Wright Medical Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of WMGI stock opened at $28.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.18 and a beta of 1.06. Wright Medical Group has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $194.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.09 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. Wright Medical Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after buying an additional 23,911 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 105,998 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the second quarter valued at $2,204,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 1,296.4% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 210,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 195,764 shares in the last quarter.

In other Wright Medical Group news, insider Peter Cooke sold 20,662 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $604,983.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance A. Berry sold 1,182 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $32,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,284. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

