Analysts Set FedEx Co. (FDX) Target Price at $285.00

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $307.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total transaction of $281,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Patricia Griffith purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $225.16 per share, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $108,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 14,117.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,835 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 63,386 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 278.2% in the second quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $129,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $226.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx has a 1 year low of $207.90 and a 1 year high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.