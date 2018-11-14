Analysts Set Old National Bancorp (ONB) Price Target at $20.86

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stephens increased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $19.90 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.92. 570,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,481. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 16.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

