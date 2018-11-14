Analysts Set Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (RR) Price Target at $934.88

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 934.88 ($12.22).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rolls-Royce from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 960 ($12.54) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rolls-Royce from GBX 1,266 ($16.54) to GBX 1,259 ($16.45) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Rolls-Royce from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

RR opened at GBX 814.80 ($10.65) on Friday. Rolls-Royce has a 52 week low of GBX 733.50 ($9.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 994.50 ($12.99).

In other news, insider Frank Chapman purchased 424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, for a total transaction of £4,091.60 ($5,346.40). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 839 ($10.96) per share, for a total transaction of £1,946.48 ($2,543.42). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 861 shares of company stock valued at $797,943.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, an engineering company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells power and propulsion systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Civil Aerospace segment provides aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as aftermarket services.

