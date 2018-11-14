Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Denny’s (DENN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN) recently:

11/8/2018 – Denny’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

11/2/2018 – Denny’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

11/1/2018 – Denny’s was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/31/2018 – Denny’s was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.50.

10/18/2018 – Denny’s was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/15/2018 – Denny’s was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.14. Denny’s Corp has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $18.16.

Get Denny's Corp alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $158.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.28 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 7.48%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denny’s Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP F Mark Wolfinger sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $124,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 723,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,044,510.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Denny’s in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Denny’s in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Denny’s in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 41.3% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.