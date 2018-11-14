Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ElringKlinger (ZIL2)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ElringKlinger (ETR: ZIL2) in the last few weeks:

11/9/2018 – ElringKlinger was given a new €6.00 ($6.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – ElringKlinger was given a new €8.00 ($9.30) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – ElringKlinger was given a new €8.00 ($9.30) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – ElringKlinger was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – ElringKlinger was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – ElringKlinger had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Shares of ETR ZIL2 opened at €7.72 ($8.98) on Wednesday. ElringKlinger AG has a fifty-two week low of €13.48 ($15.67) and a fifty-two week high of €20.48 ($23.81).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, lightweight components, and thermal and acoustic parts for engine, transmission, and exhaust tract applications.

