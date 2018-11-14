Analyzing Avnet (AVT) and Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) and Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Avnet pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Richardson Electronics pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Avnet has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Avnet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of Richardson Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Avnet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.6% of Richardson Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Avnet and Richardson Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avnet 1 2 3 0 2.33 Richardson Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avnet currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.78%. Given Avnet’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Avnet is more favorable than Richardson Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares Avnet and Richardson Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avnet N/A N/A N/A Richardson Electronics 2.56% 2.12% 1.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avnet and Richardson Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avnet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Richardson Electronics $163.21 million 0.56 $3.82 million N/A N/A

Richardson Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Avnet.

Summary

Richardson Electronics beats Avnet on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers. This segment also offers customer support services, which facilitate customers to evaluate, design-in, and procure electronic components throughout the lifecycle of their technology products and systems. In addition, it provides integrated solutions, such as technical design, integration, and assembly of embedded products, systems, and solutions primarily for industrial applications, as well as for intelligent embedded and innovative display solutions comprising touch and passive displays. Further, it develops and manufactures standard board and industrial subsystems, and application-specific devices that enable it to produce systems tailored to specific customer requirements. Additionally, this segment offers design chain support that provides engineers with technical design solutions; engineering and technical resources to support product design, bill of materials development, and technical education and training; and supply chain solutions that provide support and logistical services to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and electronic component manufacturers. It serves various markets, including automotive, communications, computer hardware and peripherals, industrial and manufacturing, medical equipment, and defense and aerospace. The Premier Farnell segment distributes electronic components primarily to support design engineers, maintenance and test engineers, makers, and entrepreneurs. Avnet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications. Its products are used to control, switch, or amplify electrical power signals, as well as are used as display devices in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. This segment also offers technical services for microwave and industrial equipment. The company's Canvys segment provides custom display solutions, such as touch screens, protective panels, custom enclosures, specialized cabinet finishes, application specific software packages, and certification services to corporate enterprise, financial, healthcare, industrial, and medical original equipment manufacturer markets. Its Healthcare segment manufactures, refurbishes, and distributes diagnostic imaging replacement parts, including CT and MRI systems and tubes, hydrogen thyratrons, klystrons, and magnetrons; flat panel detector upgrades; and additional replacement solutions. This segment serves hospitals, medical centers, asset management companies, independent service organizations, and multi-vendor service providers. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in LaFox, Illinois.

