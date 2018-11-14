Analyzing Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (CSSE) and Jerrick Media (JMDA)

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) and Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and Jerrick Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt 124.22% 15.98% 13.80% Jerrick Media N/A N/A -4,624.00%

Risk & Volatility

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jerrick Media has a beta of -2.28, suggesting that its share price is 328% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and Jerrick Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt $10.98 million 3.06 $22.78 million $0.82 10.78 Jerrick Media $100,000.00 56.99 -$8.75 million N/A N/A

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has higher revenue and earnings than Jerrick Media.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.6% of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and Jerrick Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt 0 0 2 0 3.00 Jerrick Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.34%. Given Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt is more favorable than Jerrick Media.

Summary

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt beats Jerrick Media on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc., a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through Popcornflix and A Plus networks, as well as operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels. The company also distributes movies and television series to consumers through license agreements in various media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD, and new digital media platforms; and owns the copyright/long-term distribution rights to approximately 1,200 television series and feature films. In addition, it creates and distributes video content under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cos Cob, Connecticut. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC.

Jerrick Media Company Profile

Jerrick is a holding company that develops technology-based solutions designed to solve for challenges that have resulted from disruption and evolution within the broad media and content generation environment. Its flagship product Vocal is a long-form, digital publishing platform focused on supporting content creators with content management tools that are embedded within digital communities. Vocal is architected to enable targeted marketing of branded content and e-commerce opportunities, engineered by its in-house creative agency, Vocal for Brands. Jerrick is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

