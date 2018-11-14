Analyzing Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) and Conrad Industries (CNRD)

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) and Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.8% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Conrad Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Conrad Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Huntington Ingalls Industries has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conrad Industries has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Huntington Ingalls Industries pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Conrad Industries does not pay a dividend. Huntington Ingalls Industries pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huntington Ingalls Industries has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Huntington Ingalls Industries and Conrad Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Ingalls Industries 2 2 9 0 2.54 Conrad Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus price target of $258.55, suggesting a potential upside of 21.28%. Given Huntington Ingalls Industries’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Huntington Ingalls Industries is more favorable than Conrad Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Huntington Ingalls Industries and Conrad Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Ingalls Industries 8.63% 43.71% 12.08% Conrad Industries 0.89% 0.35% 0.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Huntington Ingalls Industries and Conrad Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Ingalls Industries $7.44 billion 1.23 $479.00 million $12.14 17.56 Conrad Industries $189.15 million 0.45 -$2.12 million N/A N/A

Huntington Ingalls Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Conrad Industries.

Summary

Huntington Ingalls Industries beats Conrad Industries on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. It also provides nuclear-powered ships, such as aircraft carriers and submarines, as well as refueling and overhaul, and inactivation services. In addition, the company offers naval nuclear support services, including fleet services comprising design, construction, maintenance, and disposal activities for in service U.S. Navy nuclear ships; and maintenance services on nuclear reactor prototypes. Further, it provides fleet support services comprising ship technical and waterfront; naval architecture and marine engineering; integrated logistics support; technical documentation development; warehousing, asset management, and material readiness; operational and maintenance training development and delivery; software design and development; IT infrastructure support, and data delivery and management; and cyber security and information assurance services, as well as undersea vehicle and specialized craft development and prototyping services. Additionally, the company offers integrated missions solutions services; nuclear and environmental services; engineering, procurement, and construction management services to the oil and gas industry; nuclear management and operations, and environmental management services to the Department of Energy, Department of Defense, local governments, and the private sector; and unmanned underwater vehicles designing and building services. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia.

About Conrad Industries

Conrad Industries, Inc. engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges. It also builds inland pushboats comprising inland towboats, inland river push boats, and towboats; and ferries, which consist of passenger, and passenger and vehicle ferries. In addition, the company offers repairs and conversions, including electrical, mechanical, propulsion, and hull repairs to large-scale conversions of ships and barges; and engages in the fabrication of modular components for offshore floating production, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as drilling rigs. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Morgan City, Louisiana.

