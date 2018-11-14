Analyzing MICT (MICT) & Hubbell (HUBB)

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) and Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get MICT alerts:

This table compares MICT and Hubbell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MICT -11.38% -46.74% -12.33% Hubbell 6.88% 23.08% 8.41%

Risk and Volatility

MICT has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hubbell has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MICT and Hubbell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MICT 0 0 0 0 N/A Hubbell 0 0 6 0 3.00

Hubbell has a consensus target price of $136.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.78%. Given Hubbell’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hubbell is more favorable than MICT.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MICT and Hubbell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MICT $18.37 million 0.36 -$8.15 million N/A N/A Hubbell $3.67 billion 1.60 $243.10 million $5.93 18.09

Hubbell has higher revenue and earnings than MICT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.4% of MICT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Hubbell shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of MICT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Hubbell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hubbell pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. MICT does not pay a dividend. Hubbell pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Hubbell beats MICT on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MICT

MICT, Inc. develops, manufactures, integrates, and markets rugged computers, tablets, and computer-based systems and instruments for the commercial, defense, and aerospace markets in the United States, Israel, Europe, and internationally. The company also sells rugged mobile computing devices that provide computing solutions to fleet operators and field workforces in work environments. Its vehicle cabin installed and portable tablets offer computing power and communication capabilities that provide fleet operators with visibility into vehicle location, fuel usage, speed, and mileage. In addition, the company designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies various customized military computer-based systems, simulators, automatic test equipment, and electronic instruments for the defense and aerospace markets. Its solutions and systems are integrated into critical systems, such as command and control, missile fire control, maintenance of military aircraft, and missiles for use by the Israeli Air Force and Navy, and by foreign defense entities. MICT, Inc. primarily serves application service providers, and solution providers specializing in the mobile resource management markets. The company was formerly known as Micronet Enertec Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to MICT, Inc. in July 2018. MICT, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market. It also designs and manufactures various high voltage test and measurement equipment, industrial controls, and communication systems for use in the non-residential and industrial markets, as well as in the oil and gas, and mining industries. This segment sells its products through electrical and industrial distributors, home centers, retail and hardware outlets, lighting showrooms, and residential product oriented Internet sites; special application products primarily through wholesale distributors to contractors, industrial customers, and original equipment manufacturers; and high voltage products directly to its customers through sales engineers. The Power segment designs, manufactures, and sells distribution, transmission, substation, and telecommunications products. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to users, such as utilities, telecommunication companies, pipeline and mining operations, industrial firms, construction and engineering firms, and civil construction and transportation industries. Hubbell Incorporated was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.