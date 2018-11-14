Andeavor (ANDV) is S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s 8th Largest Position

S. Muoio & CO. LLC boosted its position in Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 312.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Andeavor comprises approximately 2.2% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in Andeavor were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Andeavor by 137.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Andeavor by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Andeavor by 719.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andeavor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Andeavor by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ANDV shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Andeavor in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Andeavor to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Andeavor from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Andeavor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Shares of ANDV opened at $153.50 on Wednesday. Andeavor has a 1-year low of $89.58 and a 1-year high of $163.19.

In other Andeavor news, Director Paul L. Foster sold 5,880 shares of Andeavor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $916,221.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,270,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,925,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 52,800 shares of Andeavor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $8,223,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,524,094.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Andeavor Company Profile

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

