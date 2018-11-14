Andeavor (ANDV) Stake Lowered by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Andeavor were worth $8,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANDV. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 719.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andeavor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Andeavor alerts:

In other Andeavor news, Director Paul L. Foster sold 52,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $8,223,072.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,524,094.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $916,221.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,270,217 shares in the company, valued at $197,925,212.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Andeavor in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Andeavor from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Andeavor to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Andeavor stock opened at $153.50 on Wednesday. Andeavor has a 52-week low of $89.58 and a 52-week high of $163.19.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Andeavor (ANDV) Stake Lowered by Bessemer Group Inc.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/andeavor-andv-stake-lowered-by-bessemer-group-inc.html.

Andeavor Company Profile

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Andeavor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andeavor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.