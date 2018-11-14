Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,955,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,941 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.90% of Andeavor Logistics worth $94,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Andeavor Logistics alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ANDX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Andeavor Logistics in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on Andeavor Logistics to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $51.00 target price on Andeavor Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Andeavor Logistics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Andeavor Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.47.

In other news, Director Jeff A. Stevens acquired 19,512 shares of Andeavor Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $974,429.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 506,147 shares in the company, valued at $25,276,981.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens acquired 39,175 shares of Andeavor Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.14 per share, with a total value of $1,964,234.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 527,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,430,599.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 76,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,731. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Andeavor Logistics stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Andeavor Logistics LP has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $55.21.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.56 million. Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 17.74%. Andeavor Logistics’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Andeavor Logistics LP will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Andeavor Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. Andeavor Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.14%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/andeavor-logistics-lp-andx-shares-bought-by-wells-fargo-company-mn.html.

About Andeavor Logistics

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Andeavor Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andeavor Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.