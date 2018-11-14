Animecoin Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00 (ANI)

Animecoin (CURRENCY:ANI) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. During the last seven days, Animecoin has traded 28% lower against the US dollar. Animecoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $192.00 worth of Animecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Animecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000198 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin Profile

Animecoin (ANI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Animecoin’s official Twitter account is @anicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Animecoin is /r/animecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Animecoin is anime-coin.com.

Buying and Selling Animecoin

Animecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Animecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Animecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Animecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

