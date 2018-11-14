ANRYZE (RYZ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $0.00

ANRYZE (CURRENCY:RYZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last seven days, ANRYZE has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. ANRYZE has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of ANRYZE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANRYZE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00017208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00147623 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00238705 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $579.92 or 0.10238633 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009758 BTC.

ANRYZE Token Profile

ANRYZE’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. ANRYZE’s total supply is 112,500,000 tokens. ANRYZE’s official message board is medium.com/anryze. ANRYZE’s official Twitter account is @anryze and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ANRYZE is anryze.com.

ANRYZE Token Trading

ANRYZE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANRYZE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANRYZE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANRYZE using one of the exchanges listed above.

